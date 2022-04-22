Panvel: Shiv Sena demands to increase number of garbage collection vehicles in Kamothe

The Kamothe unit of Shiv Sena has written to the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) to increase the number of vehicles for collection of garbage from the city. They alleged that the problem of non-lifting or delayed lifting of garbage is increasing with each passing day.

Under the guidance of Rakesh Gowari, chief of Shiv Sena Kamothe, ward president Santosh Gole has written to PMC to increase the number of vehicles for garbage collection. “The non-lifting or delayed lifting of garbage is being reported from across the node. Residents express displeasure of mounting garbage at every nook and corner of the city,” said Gole, adding that the solution is to increase the number of vehicles.

“The civic body sends a limited number of vehicles, mostly trucks, to Kamothe and it requires multiple rounds to remove all garbage. However, by the time it removes all garbage, another lot of garbage from the household is dumped,” said a resident.

They have demanded that the number of garbage lifting vehicles should be increased and make the city garbage free.

Published on: Friday, April 22, 2022, 08:18 PM IST