Panvel: Shiv Sena demands state-of-the-art toilet

Panvel: The local unit of Shiv Sena has demanded the construction of a state-of-the-art toilet at the same place where the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) demolished a 20 years old public toilet. Leader of the opposition had earlier alleged that the toilet was demolished to benefit a builder.

Praveen Jadhav, Shiv Sena City President said that the civic body demolished over 20 years old toilets near Hutatma Hirve Guruji Smarak in Panvel.

Now, there is no toilet available to the citizens at the chowk which is crowded most of the time. A large number of senior citizens and children reside in Hutatma Hirve Guruji Bagh area and they need toilets if they come to the market area. The toilet was used by them.

The corporation should have provided another option before demolishing the toilet. Jadhav said that they are demanding to build a state-of-the-art toilet on this site, otherwise Shiv Sena will agitate on this site.

Published on: Sunday, April 03, 2022, 09:08 AM IST