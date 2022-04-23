Panvel: Sarpanch of Kundewahal Gram Panchayat receives 'State Level Ideal Sarpanch' award

Sadashiv Vaskar, the Sarpanch of Kundewahal Gram Panchayat in Panvel taluka has been honoured with the prestigious 'State Level Ideal Sarpanch' award on behalf of Sarpanch Parishad Mumbai for his outstanding work in the field of education, health and rural development.

In a ceremony held at Ahmednagar on Friday, he was felicitated by Padma Shri Popatrao Pawar, State Working President of Adarsh Gaon Yojana, former Minister Suresh Dhas, MLA Prashant Bomb, MLA Nilesh Lanke, Joint Commissioner of Enforcement Directorate Ujwal Kumar Chavan.

As the people's representative, Vaskar has implemented various government schemes and also implemented many activities within the Panchayat limits. He worked on saving lakes, cash benefit of newborn baby girl, conservation of trees, opening 124 accounts under the Sukanya Samidhi Yojana and depositing Rs 2500 every year among others.

Vaskar also planted a tree whenever a village girl was married and went to her in-laws house. In order to express gratitude towards women, he implemented the one day for Grihalakshmi campaign. Under the campaign, he ensured one day rest to all mothers in a week. On that day, all the household chores are done by the male and the women are honored.

Published on: Saturday, April 23, 2022, 06:59 PM IST