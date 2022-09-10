Panvel RTO starts new registration series, appeals to apply for attractive number | Representative

The Panvel Regional Transport Office has issued a new series of registration numbers for four-wheelers and appealed to citizens to apply for attractive registration numbers.

As per the details shared by the Panvel RTO, the new series of MH 46CG.

"New buyers of four-wheelers will get the registration for this new series. If anyone wants an attractive number for this series, they can apply between 10 and 4 pm at the RTO office," said an official from Panvel RTO.

However, for special registration numbers like 1, 11, 111, 9999, or similar numbers, motorists have to pay a premium.

"All the available attractive numbers are displayed on the TV screen at the RTO and one can apply after checking the availability," said the official. In case, there is more than one person seeking the same number, the RTO will hold a lottery.