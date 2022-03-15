Panvel resident passes BA at 75, fulfils his teacher’s wish

A 75-year-old Panvel resident proved that there is no age of learning. A retired divisional engineer of State Transport decided to complete his graduation that he had left in the middle due to his family’s responsibility. He took benefits of leisure time during the lockdown and studied enough to clear the final year examination of Bachelor of Arts (BA) with 69%.

Rajkumar Takmoge, a resident of Panvel and native of Solapur has become the talk of the town after his BA result was declared on Sunday.

His passion for writing jokes and stories during childhood got him popular among teachers. He had become the darling of the school’s teacher after one of his stories was selected as the best story by a magazine then. Soon after he completed his schooling, an English teacher suggested he complete MA in literature and become a professor.

But Takmoge sacrificed his higher education plan as suggested by his teacher. He needed a job to run his family. Instead of perusing higher studies, he did a diploma in civil engineering and got a job in the state transport.

In 2005, he retired as a divisional engineer. “I thought while working I would complete my graduation and master's to fulfil my teacher’s wish,” said Takmoge, adding that this did not happen.

It was only after he retired in 2005, he decided to restart his education and took admission at the Yashwant Rao Chavan Open University. He cleared his first two years' exams easily. However, the final year was struck again as his son was getting married and he encountered other family responsibilities.

“During these 12 years, I used to pay all fees and fill forms to appear examination. But as there was no preparation, I kept missing examination,” said Takmoge. In 2019, he again planned to complete the remaining examination.

“I got a lot of time during the lockdown and devoted it to study. I wrote on the wall to secure 75% in the final year examination,” said Takmoge. Now, he plans to continue his education and complete Master in Arts.

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 08:17 PM IST