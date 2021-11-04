Panvel resident loses Rs 98,000 while transferring money from one account to another

A 49-year-old Panvel resident was duped of Rs 98,000 by a cyber fraudster while transferring money from one of his bank accounts to another. He realized the fraud when he checked the balance after two days of his transaction. A case of cheating has been registered against an unknown person under the IT Act at Panvel City police station.

Police said that even though the complainant did not share details of his bank account, the cyber fraudster duped him Rs 98,817. But the complainant was using Google Pay and the according to the bank, the money was transferred through Google Pay, said police.

According to police, the complainant, a government employee had transferred Rs 2,25,000 from his salary account with a cooperative bank to a public sector bank on October 22 through RTGS Cheque. After carrying out the transaction, he received a message of a deduction of Rs 2,25,000 from his salary account.

On November 24, when the complainant checked the balance in Google Pay on his mobile phone, he found that only Rs 1,31,660 was deposited. Since there were two days of bank holidays, the complainant thought that the remaining amount would be credited in phases.

However, on November 26, when he again checked the balance, it was the same amount of Rs 1,31,600. He then approached the bank and according to the bank, soon after he transferred money to his bank account, Rs 98,817 was transferred using Google Pay to another bank account by the fraudster. Following suggestions from the bank, the complainant approached the police and registered a case.

