Panvel: Redevelopment of old, dilapidated buildings in 'gaothan' area of 24 villages soon

The redevelopment of old structures in gaothan (residential areas in villages) of 24 villages falling under the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) can be taken up very soon as the state government has approved the survey and mapping of gaothan areas of all these villages. Residents of these villages lack formal ownership records and documents except tax receipts issued by the gram panchayats.

The PMC was formed in 2016 and these 24 village gaothans also became part of the corporation. However, the civic body does not have a record of these villages. In such a scenario, the civic body cannot give permission for any reconstruction or undertake any major development works.

Prashant Thakur, the Panvel MLA who has been following the issue with the state government says that the redevelopment of old and dilapidated structure cannot be taken up without the survey of gaothan of these 24 revenue villages. “It is dangerous to live in these structure as there is a possibility of collapse,” said Thakur.

The civic body had already submitted a proposal to the Director of Land Records, Pune for survey and mapping of revenue villages included in the PMC in January 2019. It has also allocated Rs 1.9 crores for the survey works.

“The houses of village gaothans are of old-style and their life expectancy is low. We are receiving applications for the reconstruction of such houses. However, the civic administration cannot allow reconstruction as there is a lack of ownership of the land and properties,” said a senior civic official.

As per the rules, the surveys of gaothans (residential areas in villages) are undertaken once they cross a threshold population of 2,000. “These villages lack formal ownership records and documents except tax receipts issued by the gram panchayats. Hence, banks are unwilling to grant loans on such properties,” said Thakur.

Villages that will be surveyed are Devichapada, Chaal, Ghot, Kalamboli, Rodpali, Padghe, Palekhurd, Dhongaryachapada, Tembhode, Bid, Adivali, Rohinjan, Nagzari, Taloje Majkoor, Khidukpada, Valvali, Asudgaon, Dhansar, Dharnagaon Dam Camp, Pisarve, Turbhe, Karvale and Koynavele.

“In these revenue villages, the government has given the approval to calculate the village area and prepare a map of the plot and ownership document by giving the town survey numbers,” added Thakur.