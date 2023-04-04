Panvel: Pollution control board officials visit Kamothe after residents complain of strong chemical smell

Panvel: MPCB officials visit after resident notices strong chemical smell in Kamothe |

A team of the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) visited the Kamothe node following a complaint about pollution and the smell of chemicals by the Kamothe Colony Forum. The officials reported receiving complaints about a strong smell of chemicals on Saturday night and took immediate action.

Residents of Kamothe were experiencing a strong smell of chemicals throughout the day on Friday and Saturday. A number of citizens reportedly suffered from respiratory problems. A severe smell was noticed in sector 36 along the creek. Many citizens took to social media to express their anger. Bapu Salunkhe, coordinator of Kamothe Colony Forum sent a message to the officials of Maharashtra Pollution Control Corporation (MPCB) requesting them to conduct an immediate inspection. Taking note of the same, a team of three officials from MPCB visited the indie and the creek area at 11:30 pm.

Chemicals leaking from damaged pipeline

An official commented on the issue stating, “The pipeline carrying processed chemical-containing wastewater from Taloja MIDC has burst near Kamothe Creek and chemicals are also leaking from it. They are following up with MIDC to repair of the pipeline and the officials assured that the line will be repaired soon. Also, according to the demand of the citizens, they will follow up with the concerned department to increase the patrolling of the police along the Creek and install CCTV cameras.”

Chemicals suspected to be released in Creeks

In addition, they also suspected the possibility that chemicals were being released into the creek by tankers. They informed that a few months ago, the action was taken against a tanker at Kalamboli, and ensured that they would soon increase patrolling along Kamothe Creek and take action against chemical tankers. They will also approach Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) to install CCTV cameras to keep a watch.

Kamothe Colony Forum President Mangesh Adhav demanded that the problem of air pollution in Kamothe City be followed up at all government levels until the issue is resolved.