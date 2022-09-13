Panvel: Police start searching for relatives of an unidentified body

Representative Image |

Navi Mumbai: The Panvel City police have started searching for the relatives of a man whose body was found in Nandgaon village in Panvel Taluka. The man who was around 40 to 45 years old was found near the bridge on the road leading from T Point to Palaspe.

According to police, they found a tattoo of Renu written in English above the thumb on the left hand of the deceased Renu. In addition, Anil is written in English in the corner of the left wrist.

“We have started searching with the clue available and also checking the CCTV footage of the nearby areas,” said a police official from Panvel City police station.

Meanwhile, Panvel City Police Station have appealed citizens to report if they know about the man and issued the phone number – 022-27452333.

Read Also Panvel RTO starts new registration series, appeals to apply for attractive number