Panvel: Police save murder accused from committing suicide

A 40-year-old man, who is accused of murdering his wife, tried to commit suicide from the 15th floor of a COVID care centre building in Panvel on Wednesday morning. Police and the fire brigade convinced the man and stooped him from committing suicide.

Santosh Patil, a resident of Karanjade was arrested on Saturday for allegedly killing his wife.

After he was arrested, a COVID-19 test was conducted and he was found positive following which he was put in the COVID Care Centre at Indiabulls building in Kon village in Panvel for treatment.

According to police, Patil was put on the second floor of the building. However, on Wednesday morning, he went to the 15 floor. "The security at the COVID Care Centre saw him and gauged his plan and accordingly informed the police," said a police official from Panvel City police station. Police and the fire brigade team reached there and convinced him and brought him to the ground floor.

Earlier, Patil was not well for the past four to five days. Instead of taking him to a doctor, his wife Sandhya had forced him to isolate himself in the balcony of their flat.

“Patil was upset with his wife, and he started fighting with her around 11 am on Saturday. In a fit of rage, he hit her with a sickle on her head. The wife suffered severe injuries in the attack and she started bleeding profusely. She succumbed to her injuries after some time,” said a police officer from Panvel city police station.

The police had arrested Patil under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The police later took him to a hospital for a medical check-up. Later his COVID report came positive and he was shifted to the COVID care centre in Panvel.