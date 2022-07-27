Panvel: Police constable held for accepting Rs 5,000 bribe | Representative Image

The Navi Mumbai unit of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested a 47-year-old police constable attached to Khandeshwar police station for allegedly demanding and accepting a Rs 5,000 bribe for not taking preventive action against the complainant in a case filed at the police station.

The constable has been identified as Laxman Atmaram Khandagale and he was caught accepting the bribe around 10.10 pm on Tuesday in Panvel.

An official from the ACB Navi Mumbai said that the 55-year-old complainant approached them on July 25 after constable Khandagale demanded Rs 5,000 on the same day.

Following the complaint, the ACB laid a trap and caught Khandagale red-handed accepting a Rs 5,000 bribe from the complainant on Tuesday night near Miraj Cinema in sector 11 in New Panvel. “The police constable had demanded Rs 5,000 and was caught accepting the same amount. He had come in his car and after taking money, he was about to flee, when the ACB team caught him,” said the official. A case is being registered against Khandagale at Panvel Taluka police station.