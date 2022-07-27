e-Paper Get App

Panvel: Police constable held for accepting Rs 5,000 bribe

A case is being registered against Khandagale at Panvel Taluka police station.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Wednesday, July 27, 2022, 09:12 PM IST
article-image
Panvel: Police constable held for accepting Rs 5,000 bribe | Representative Image

The Navi Mumbai unit of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested a 47-year-old police constable attached to Khandeshwar police station for allegedly demanding and accepting a Rs 5,000 bribe for not taking preventive action against the complainant in a case filed at the police station.

The constable has been identified as Laxman Atmaram Khandagale and he was caught accepting the bribe around 10.10 pm on Tuesday in Panvel.

An official from the ACB Navi Mumbai said that the 55-year-old complainant approached them on July 25 after constable Khandagale demanded Rs 5,000 on the same day.

Following the complaint, the ACB laid a trap and caught Khandagale red-handed accepting a Rs 5,000 bribe from the complainant on Tuesday night near Miraj Cinema in sector 11 in New Panvel. “The police constable had demanded Rs 5,000 and was caught accepting the same amount. He had come in his car and after taking money, he was about to flee, when the ACB team caught him,” said the official. A case is being registered against Khandagale at Panvel Taluka police station.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiPanvel: Police constable held for accepting Rs 5,000 bribe

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Taximen’s Union demands rise in minimum taxi fare from Rs 25 to Rs 35

Mumbai Taximen’s Union demands rise in minimum taxi fare from Rs 25 to Rs 35

DGCA orders SpiceJet to operate 50% of approved flights for 8 weeks

DGCA orders SpiceJet to operate 50% of approved flights for 8 weeks

SC upholds ED's power to arrest, attach property, search & seizure under PMLA

SC upholds ED's power to arrest, attach property, search & seizure under PMLA

Rs 30 cr and counting: More cash found at home of Partha Chatterjee’s aide Arpita Mukherjee

Rs 30 cr and counting: More cash found at home of Partha Chatterjee’s aide Arpita Mukherjee

Mumbai: Rail fracture reported in Govandi; harbour line trains delayed

Mumbai: Rail fracture reported in Govandi; harbour line trains delayed