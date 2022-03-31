Panvel: PMC to undertake water conservation under Jalshakti Abhiyan

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) will undertake several water conservation initiatives under the Under Jalshakti Abhiyan on a large scale. Recently, the chief secretary Manukumar Srivastava reviewed the work through video conferencing with the District Collector, Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer.

Under Jalshakti Abhiyan, the “Catch the Rain” initiative will be implemented from March 29 to September 30, 2022 across the country and the state, through the National Water Mission of the Union Ministry of Water Power. The campaign was inaugurated on March 29 by President Ramnath Kovind.

As part of the campaign, the Chief Secretary of the state interacted with the officials of the district administration and reviewed the campaign.

While talking to the media, PMC Commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh said, “Under this campaign, sludge removal of wells in PCMC area, cleaning of wells, removal of bore wells at necessary places, revival of old borewells, rain harvesting will be done in government and semi-government buildings.”

In addition, rain harvesting will be mandatory for private developers in newly built housing companies. An appeal has also been made under the campaign to take an oath on water conservation. “As part of the campaign, a large number of water conservation works will be undertaken in the municipal area for storing pre-monsoon and post-monsoon water,” added Deshmukh.

Published on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 10:48 AM IST