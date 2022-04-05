Panvel: PMC to set up solar power project at five important premises across city

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to set up a solar power project at 5 important premises across the city. The planned solar power project is likely to generate around 232 kw (AC) electricity annually. The power generated from solar power will be used at the same premises.

The civic body has floated a tender to appoint a contractor for design, supply, installation, commissioning and comprehensive operation and maintenance of grid-connected solar plant. The project is likely to become operational in one year after awarding the contract.

According to senior civic officials, they have conducted a feasibility study for setting up a solar power project at its 22 electrical consumption points or locations. Of the studied 22 locations, mostly premises, the corporation now intends to commission solar power plants at 5 locations.

The five locations or premises where the solar power plant will be set up are Adya Krantiveer Vasudev Balwant Phadke Auditorium, Fire office building, Dr. Ambedkar Bhawan, STP Plant, and Vilasrao Deshmukh shopping complex under the PMC jurisdiction. “Though the civic body had conducted a feasibility study of 22 locations, 5 locations have been chosen as a pilot project,” said an official from the Engineering Department. He added that the civic body is trying to tap renewable energy to cut costs on electricity bills.

The appointed contractor will have to seek permission for net metering and grid connectivity of the solar PV system in accordance with the prevailing guidelines of MSEDCL. “Though the civic body will facilitate and provide the required information for filling the application for net metering application, the entire responsibility of getting the Solar Rooftop Net-metering permission from MSEDCL lies with the bidder,” said the official.

Maharashtra electricity board keeps track of the energy consumed/ generated by a solar-powered unit through net metering. It allows the consumers to feed surplus and excess solar power into the state's power grid and receive a credit on their electricity bill.

