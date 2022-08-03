Panvel: PMC to buy 1.25 lakh tricolour flags as part of 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign

Representative Image | PTI

As part of the “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) will buy 1.25 lakh tricolour flags that will be used at the headquarters, and ward offices and distribute them among common citizens. Har Ghar Tiranga’ is a campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and to hoist it to mark the 75th year of India’s independence.

At all levels, from central government to state government including local bodies have urged citizens to hoist the National flag and actively participate in the campaign to show unity and solidarity by following the flag code and all the rules.

A senior official from PMC said, “On the occasion of Independence Day, from August 13 to August 15, citizens are requested to hoist the tricolour at their houses. Citizens should put these flags in front of the house. Under this initiative, all the citizens of the municipality, government, semi-government institutions, schools, colleges, cooperative societies, and private institutions have to take the initiative to hoist the flag.”

Municipal officials will voluntarily donate some flags for this campaign. Among these, the municipal commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh himself has given 500 flags. Also, officers and employees will give 10,000 flags.

The civic body has also issued a few instructions for making the flag including the shape of the flag should be rectangular, and the length and width ratio of the tricolour flag should be 3:2. The tricolour can be made of khadi or cotton, polyester, silk cloth, the colour order of the flag is as per the rules, orange at the top, white in the middle and green at the bottom and in the middle Ashokachakra of 24 lines circled in blue colour on a white band is required. Rules regarding Hoisting of the Flag Every citizen should observe the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign. While lowering the tricolour flag, it should be lowered carefully and respectfully.