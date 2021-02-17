Panvel: PMC sees 41 percent rise in active COVID-19 cases in February

There is a sharp 41 percent rise of active cases under the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) in the first two weeks of February. The civic body has already warned citizens to follow all COVID norms. Kamothe node saw 5 times rise in active cases during February.

The PMC area which had seen almost 9 months low active cases in January saw a sharp rise in active cases in the first two weeks of February.

As on February 1, the number of active cases under the PMC was 250 which reached 353 on February 16, a rise of 41 percent.