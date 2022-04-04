Panvel: PMC provides relief to citizens, offers four slabs to get rebate on penalty for delayed payment

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has issued a fresh notice to provide some relief to citizens by offering rebate on penalty for delayed payment on property tax. The civic body has given four slabs to avail rebate from 100 per cent to 25 per cent on penalty for the delayed payment of property tax. However, from January 1, 2023, onwards, the civic body will not give any rebate for the delayed payment of property tax.

For the last couple of months, citizens, political parties and citizens groups have been demanding relief on the delayed payment of property tax. Earlier, the corporation had set March 31, 2022, to make all pending property tax, else the civic body will collect a penalty for the delayed payment.

As per Schedule D of the Municipal Corporations Act, in Chapter VIII, Rule 51 of the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act, the municipal commissioner has the authority to waive off penalty for delayed payment of property tax. By using the provision in the act, the civic chief Ganesh Deshmukh provided relief to common citizens.

Now, citizens residing under the PMC jurisdiction do not need to pay the penalty if they make the payment by May 31, 2022. The civic body will give 100 per cent waive off on penalty till May 31, 2022. However, from June 1 to July 31, citizens can avail 75 per cent waive off on penalty. Similarly, from August 1 to September 30, residents will get 50 per cent waive off on penalty and from October 1 to December 31, on payment of property tax, a 25 per cent rebate on penalty will be given.

However, from January 1, 2023, the civic body will not give any rebate on penalty and it will collect actual property tax and penalty both.

According to citizens, the civic body has certainly provided relief but there is no solution of dual and retrospective tax collection. Many citizens say that they had already paid for many services even after the corporation was formed. However, the civic body has been collecting tax since it came into existence in 2016.

Published on: Monday, April 04, 2022, 07:49 PM IST