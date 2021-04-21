Panvel: PMC halts COVID-19 vaccination drive again on Wednesday

The vaccination drive for COVID 19 again halted under the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Wednesday at all 21 centres including private after for both doses exhausted. The civic body sought another 2500 doses to continue the drive.

In the first week of April, the first time the vaccination drive was halted under the PMC the first dose of Covishield was exhausted.

Dr. Anand Gosavi, health officer of PMC, said that there is a short supply of the vaccines, and all the stocks available exhausted.