Panvel: PMC halts COVID-19 vaccination drive again on Wednesday

The vaccination drive for COVID 19 again halted under the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Wednesday at all 21 centres including private after for both doses exhausted. The civic body sought another 2500 doses to continue the drive.
In the first week of April, the first time the vaccination drive was halted under the PMC the first dose of Covishield was exhausted.
Dr. Anand Gosavi, health officer of PMC, said that there is a short supply of the vaccines, and all the stocks available exhausted.
“We have to stop the vaccination drive on Wednesday after stocks exhausted and now, we have asked at least 2500 more doses to continue the vaccination drive,” said Gosavi. He added that both doses of the3 vaccine exhausted.
The civic body is expecting to get additional doses from the state government today or tomorrow.
PMC has vaccinated more than 75,000 people. The third phase of the vaccination drive is underway. Since the vaccination will be allowed for all above 18 years, the civic body will require more doses.
