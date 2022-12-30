Panvel: PMC conducts mock drill to check COVID preparedness in civic hospital | Representative Image

Amid the rising cases of COVID in China and as per the instructions of the Union government, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) inspected or carried out a mock drill at 22 private and two government hospitals in its jurisdiction.

During the inspection, the availability of health facilities, the capacity of isolation beds, ICU and ventilators, beds with oxygen facilities, oxygen cylinders, medicines, injections, and PPE kits were checked in a total of 22 private hospitals and two government hospitals situated in Panvel, Kalamboli, Kamothe, and Kharghar.

Chief Medical Officer in charge of the Medical Health Department Dr Rehana Mujawar and her team recently visited a COVID-approved hospital in Panvel as well as a dedicated COVID center in Kalamboli. Also, medical officers from six civil health centers inspected the COVID hospitals coming up in their areas today (December 28).

The civic administration has started planning of 40 beds in the dedicated COVID care Center at Kalamboli and additional 30 beds in the COVID Care Center on the second floor of the same premises.

RTPCR tests have been made available for citizens in six civic primary health centers by the corporation.