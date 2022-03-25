Panvel: PMC clears proposal to lift debris from roads

The general body of Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) approved the proposal of lifting debris across the city roads which poses threat to motorists and also gives a bad look to the city. During the meeting, a proposal regarding the cleaning of nullahs before the monsoon arrivals was also cleared.

As a large number of construction works are going on in the PMC area, there were complaints of debris dumping. In order to prevent roads free from debris, the civic general body cleared the proposal to lift debris on a timely basis.

The civic was held at Vasudev Balwant Phadke Natyagruha under the chairmanship of Dr. Kavita Kishor Chautmol. Various projects were given a nod during the assembly.

As monsoon is hardly two months away, the general body approved the cleaning of nullahs on an urgent basis before the monsoon arrival in the area received from CIDCO administration. Recently, CIDCO transferred the services to the civic body.

However, corporators were not happy as the issue of property tax was not discussed in the civic general body. While talking to the media, Kharghar corporator Leena Garad said, “The civic administration has not taken any decision on the discussion held in the Legislative Council.”

Published on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 10:34 AM IST