Panvel: PMC allows mini-COVID care facilities in societies, NGOs

In order to ease the existing pressure on the COVID Care Centre, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has allowed housing societies and NGOs to set up a small COVID care facilities by following the guidelines. However, only asymptomatic and patients with mild symptoms can be treated at such mini centres.

Amid the rising number of COVID cases, the existing facilities is falling short under the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) area. In the prevailing situation, civic chief Sudhakar Deshmukh has allowed housing societies and NGOs to set up small COVID Care facility.

The facility might be separate from the society building like the community centre that has a separate washroom and entry and exit. In addition, the facility must have been created under the guidance of civic body with proper monitoring like CCTV cameras or security guard.

In addition, there must be an ambulance facility to ferry patients incase the health conditions deteriorate. “Children below 12 years, senior citizens, and lactating mothers cannot be treated at such facility,” said a senior civic official from PMC’s Health Department.

The total number of active cases under the PMC is around 3849 and around 250 to 400 new cases are reported per day. The recovery rate from COVID infection has also improved and it is now above 90%. However, the civic body is facing a shortage of beds and the small Covid facility might ease the pressure. Meanwhile, the CIDCO is constructing 800 beds COVID care centre with 200 ICU beds in Kalamboli which will be available soon.