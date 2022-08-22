Panvel: NCP leaders meet civic body chief; discuss a host of issues

Panvel Municipal Corporation |

The Panvel unit of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) met Ganesh Deshmukh, the administrator and municipal commissioner of Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) to discuss various civic issues in different nodes of the city.

According to representatives of NCP, they discussed issues regarding the improvement of roads, drains, rainwater drainage, cemetery and burial ground, protective wall, facilities for the weekly market, and garbage disposal in Kamothe, Kharghar, Kalamboli and Taloja villages.

NCP Kharghar City President Baliram Netke said that one of the major issues that they discussed was the need to install a-toilet facilities in all the parks.

“We also requested to reduce the crematorium charges and cut branches of trees that are blocking street lights,” said Nikte. He added that the civic chief was assured to look into these issues.

In addition, they also discussed social halls/ community temples, public toilets, laying of paving blocks on roads, construction of gymnasiums, passenger shelter sheds, libraries, construction of the gardens and beautification, and working of the street lights, beautification of various corners across the city.