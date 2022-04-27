Panvel: Musical concert held to help orphans

Apulki Foundation, Panvel organised a musical program 'A Musical Tribute' to pay tribute to Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar, Bappi Lahiri and S P Balasubrahmanyam. The concert was organized to help orphans.

The musical concert was held at Vasudev Balwant Phadke Natyagruha in Panvel which was packed to its capacity. BJP's North Raigad district president MLA Prashant Thakur was also present at the event and he praised the foundation for organizing and helping orphans.

“The concert was composed by Arun Karekar and the money collected from the program will be used to help Balgram Orphanage,” said Pravin Mohokar from Apulki foundation.

On the occasion, corporator Anil Bhagat who is also advisor of Apulki Foundation, corporator Ajay Bahira, former corporator Sulochana Kalyankar, and President of Apulki Foundation Sanjay Jadhav were also present.

“By remembering great singers, we also tried to help children who need love and care,” said Mohokar.

Published on: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 08:16 PM IST