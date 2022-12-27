Panvel Municipal Corporation starts preparation to prevent COVID-19 | Representative Image/PTI

In view of the increasing number of COVID cases in many countries including China, under the guidance of Ganesh Deshmukh, commissioner and administrator of Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC), the civic Health Department has started preparations at various levels.

Deshmukh has given instructions to start preparations for a dedicated COVID hospital at Kalamboli. The civic body is also going to start its own RT-PCR lab.

The number of RT-PCR tests will also be increased. The manpower required for all this is being planned on behalf of the Medical Health Department.

So far, 109% of the first dose, 102 percent of the second dose and 17 % of the booster dose have been administered in the civic area. At present, the COVID vaccination is available at all six civic primary health centers and the citizens who have taken the second dose should get vaccinated with the booster dose.

The Municipal Corporation has appealed to people to take basic precautions such as wearing masks in public places, maintaining a safe distance from others in the crowd, washing hands regularly, staying in isolation at home if sick.