 Panvel Municipal Corporation Launches 'One Day, One Hour, One Together' Cleanliness Drive Under 'Swachhata Hi Seva 2025' Campaign
Panvel Municipal Corporation Launches 'One Day, One Hour, One Together' Cleanliness Drive Under 'Swachhata Hi Seva 2025' Campaign

Panvel Municipal Corporation Launches 'One Day, One Hour, One Together' Cleanliness Drive Under 'Swachhata Hi Seva 2025' Campaign

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Tuesday, September 23, 2025, 08:53 PM IST
article-image
Panvel municipal corporation | Amit Srivastava

Panvel: As part of the nationwide ‘Swachhata Hi Seva 2025’ campaign, Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has announced a special citizen-led cleanliness initiative titled “One Day, One Hour, One Together.” The drive is scheduled for September 25 at 8:00 AM and will be carried out across all wards within the PMC jurisdiction.

Promoting Community Responsibility

The campaign aims to encourage residents to actively participate in cleaning public spaces in their localities, fostering a sense of community responsibility and promoting sustainable sanitation practices. Municipal Commissioner Mangesh Chitale urged citizens to join the initiative and contribute to a cleaner and healthier city.

Call to Action by Commissioner

“This campaign is a part of our commitment to making Panvel cleaner and greener. We call upon citizens to dedicate just one hour of their time on September 25 to make a visible difference in their neighborhoods,” said Commissioner Chitale.

Participation Registration

Residents can register for participation using the official government portal: https://swachhatahiseva.gov.in/citizen. The PMC has emphasized that such citizen-driven initiatives are crucial to achieving the goals of the national cleanliness mission and building a sense of civic responsibility.

Inclusive Participation Expected

The “One Day, One Hour, One Together” drive is expected to see active participation from residents of all age groups, contributing to the city’s ongoing efforts under the Swachhata Hi Seva movement.

