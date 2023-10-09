 Panvel Municipal Corporation Launches ‘Bagless Day’ Initiative In Its Schools
The innovative activity will be conducted in all the municipal schools on the first Saturday and fourth Saturday of every month. This activity begins with a beautiful procession.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Monday, October 09, 2023, 02:58 PM IST
article-image
Panvel Municipal Corporation | File photo

Under the guidance of municipal commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh, various activities are carried out in schools run by the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC). On Saturday, October 7, a bagless day was observed from class 1 to 11.

Under this activity, various games like chess, carrom, drill, yoga, musical chairs, pond and plantation are conducted. Also, educationally useful films were shown to the students on the digital board. Along with this, the teachers of the school encouraged the students to sing, dance dramatization and debate. Therefore, the student not only recites poems and poems but also comes forward fearlessly and gains confidence through the performance.

As per the instructions of Additional Commissioner Bharat Rathore and Administration Officer Kirti Mahajan, 'Bagless Day Schools Initiative' is being taken up in all municipal schools.

