Panvel Municipal Corporation Launches ‘Bagless Day’ Initiative In Its Schools

Panvel Municipal Corporation | File photo

Under the guidance of municipal commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh, various activities are carried out in schools run by the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC). On Saturday, October 7, a bagless day was observed from class 1 to 11.

The innovative activity will be conducted in all the municipal schools on the first Saturday and fourth Saturday of every month. This activity begins with a beautiful procession. On the bagless day, students get a platform to explore their own talent. They participated in different activities without any fear.

Under this activity, various games like chess, carrom, drill, yoga, musical chairs, pond and plantation are conducted. Also, educationally useful films were shown to the students on the digital board. Along with this, the teachers of the school encouraged the students to sing, dance dramatization and debate. Therefore, the student not only recites poems and poems but also comes forward fearlessly and gains confidence through the performance.

As per the instructions of Additional Commissioner Bharat Rathore and Administration Officer Kirti Mahajan, 'Bagless Day Schools Initiative' is being taken up in all municipal schools.