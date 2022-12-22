Panvel Municipal Corporation holds painting & essay competitions under Citizen Perception Survey

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) is conducting a citizen perception survey as part of the Ease of Living Index 2022, that aims to capture the opinion of citizens about the quality of life in their city.

As part of this, essay writing and painting competitions were organised at D. Ba Patil School, Martyr Hirve Guruji Jeevan Shikshan Vidyamandir, and Urdu Primary School.

The competition of livable cities in the country is organised by the central government. Cities with a population of one lakh and above are included in this competition.

Participation of citizens is very important in the 'Ease of Living Index' competition.

Workshop for public awareness

The PMC has also participated in this competition. Also, for the purpose of creating public awareness about the environment, a workshop was conducted in all these three schools.

As a part of the Ease of Living Index, the 'Citizen Perception Survey' has been organized by the Central Government. In this, 264 cities will be surveyed this year.

The objective of the 'Citizen Perception Survey' is to obtain information about citizens' perceptions of the quality of life in their cities. Citizens are requested to register their feedback by going to the link https://eol2022.org/citizenfeedback and using the city ULB code 802796.