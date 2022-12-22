e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiPanvel Municipal Corporation holds painting & essay competitions under Citizen Perception Survey

Panvel Municipal Corporation holds painting & essay competitions under Citizen Perception Survey

As a part of the Ease of Living Index, the 'Citizen Perception Survey' has been organized by the Central Government.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Thursday, December 22, 2022, 12:37 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) is conducting a citizen perception survey as part of the Ease of Living Index 2022, that aims to capture the opinion of citizens about the quality of life in their city.

As part of this, essay writing and painting competitions were organised at D. Ba Patil School, Martyr Hirve Guruji Jeevan Shikshan Vidyamandir, and Urdu Primary School.

The competition of livable cities in the country is organised by the central government. Cities with a population of one lakh and above are included in this competition.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: Unidentified body of woman found in Panvel, police registers murder case
article-image

Participation of citizens is very important in the 'Ease of Living Index' competition.

Workshop for public awareness

The PMC has also participated in this competition. Also, for the purpose of creating public awareness about the environment, a workshop was conducted in all these three schools.

As a part of the Ease of Living Index, the 'Citizen Perception Survey' has been organized by the Central Government. In this, 264 cities will be surveyed this year.

Read Also
Panvel civic body joins hands with private hospitals to monitor measles situation
article-image

The objective of the 'Citizen Perception Survey' is to obtain information about citizens' perceptions of the quality of life in their cities. Citizens are requested to register their feedback by going to the link https://eol2022.org/citizenfeedback and using the city ULB code 802796.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: New benches made of recycled debris installed at Carter Road in Bandra

Mumbai: New benches made of recycled debris installed at Carter Road in Bandra

‘Importance of inclusion in schools’, experts speak at FPJ Mumbai Schools Survey Awards

‘Importance of inclusion in schools’, experts speak at FPJ Mumbai Schools Survey Awards

Mumbai updates: City civic body hikes water tax by 7.12%

Mumbai updates: City civic body hikes water tax by 7.12%

Mumbai: Vendor attacks police constable for stopping him from urinating on street; arrested

Mumbai: Vendor attacks police constable for stopping him from urinating on street; arrested

Maharashtra: Opposition stages walk out in the state assembly on Rashmi Shukla phone tapping case 

Maharashtra: Opposition stages walk out in the state assembly on Rashmi Shukla phone tapping case 