Panvel Municipal Corporation Chief Mangesh Chitale Conducts Surprise Inspection, Directs Strict Energy Conservation Measures Following PM Modi’s Appeal

PMC Commissioner Mangesh Chitale reviews civic departments while enforcing energy and resource conservation measures across Panvel | File Photo

Panvel, May 14: In the wake of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent appeal for conservation of energy and natural resources amid the ongoing West Asian crisis, Panvel Municipal Corporation Commissioner Mangesh Chitale on Wednesday conducted on-site inspections of various civic departments and instructed officials and employees to strictly implement energy-saving measures.

Chitale visited all departments at the civic headquarters and reviewed the implementation of conservation guidelines. Transport Manager Kailas Gawde and Deputy Commissioner Swarup Kharge were present during the inspection.

Later, the commissioner also held an online meeting with department heads and senior officials to review preparedness and compliance with the state government’s directives.

State circular urges conservation measures

The Maharashtra government’s General Administration Department has issued a circular advising government offices to adopt measures aimed at conserving electricity, fuel, and water. The circular follows the Prime Minister’s nationwide appeal encouraging citizens to use public transport, conserve energy, and promote efficient utilisation of natural resources.

During the meeting, Chitale instructed officials to avoid wastage of electricity and water in day-to-day administrative functioning and prioritise environmentally sustainable practices.

Civic departments directed to reduce energy consumption

According to civic officials, departments have been directed to minimise unnecessary electricity consumption, encourage the use of green energy equipment, and maximise the use of solar power wherever possible.

Employees have also been asked to use air-conditioning systems judiciously and ensure lights, fans, and ACs are switched off after office hours and while leaving office cabins.

The civic administration has also encouraged employees to use public transport and adopt carpooling to reduce fuel consumption. Officials conducting field inspections have been instructed to minimise the use of multiple vehicles.

The water supply department has additionally been directed to intensify efforts to prevent water leakages and promote efficient water management.

PMC aims to promote sustainable governance

“Following the appeal made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it is the duty of every citizen to ensure careful and efficient use of natural resources such as energy, water and fuel. Municipal officers and employees also share this collective responsibility,” said Chitale.

Also Watch:

“Through effective implementation of the government guidelines, Panvel Municipal Corporation aims to set an example of environmentally responsible and sustainable governance,” he added.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/