Panvel Municipal Corporation approves Rs 1.59 crores surplus budget amid COVID-19 pandemic

Rs 1.59 crore surplus budget for the financial year 2020-21 of Panvel Municipal Corporation was approved by the general body on Thursday. The budget which focused on the development of basic infrastructure of the city was presented by standing committee chairman Praveen Patil and was approved by Mayor Kavita Chautmol.

A surplus of Rs 130 crore budget was presented by the then municipal commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh on March 6. However, the budget could not be discussed due to sudden lockdown induced across the country in the third week of March.

However, the PMC administration conducted online meetings of the standing committee and general body and it was approved on Thursday after a marathon discussion. The general body approved Rs 945 crore receipt and Rs 943.42 crore expenditure budget. A special provision has been made of Rs 15 crore to control COVID in the city.

At a time when the pandemic has severely affected the economic conditions across the country, the civic body is expected to receive Rs 205 crores from property tax and Rs 297 crore as grants from the government and Rs 65 crores from the 15th Finance Commission.

The civic body has planned to spend Rs 68 crore on the establishment like salary and other expenses, Rs 50 crore on land acquisition, Rs 97 crores on urban development, Rs 35 crores on the new administrative building, Rs 22 crore on covering the drain, Rs 15 crore on road asphalting, and Rs 25 crore for infrastructure in Gaothan areas.

The civic budget stressed getting land for dumping ground and processing segregated dry and wet waste. While stressing to become financially self-sufficient, the civic body also stressed the increasing public health centre to 20 from the present 6.

While approving the budget, Mayor Chautmol stressed to include civic facilities keeping the mind the needs common people like community center like Agro Koli Bhawan, Samaj Mandir, senior citizens' facility centre.

The PMC came into existence in 2016 and the very first election was won by the BJP. Paresh Thakur, leader of the House said, “The budget is balanced and will drive development in the area. We strive to make life easier for our citizens by providing them with facilities.” He added that the civic body has not increased any taxes which is good for common people.