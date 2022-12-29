e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiPanvel MLA demands development of public amenities in PMC areas

Panvel MLA demands development of public amenities in PMC areas

Thakur's request came after MLA Ganesh Naik suggested CIDCO should undertake the development work in Navi Mumbai. He said Panvel should get maximum focus.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Thursday, December 29, 2022, 11:31 AM IST
article-image
Panvel MLA Prashant Thakur | Twitter
Follow us on

Nagpur: Panvel MLA Prashant Thakur during the ongoing winter session of assembly urged the state government to take initiative to develop public amenities in the city through CIDCO.

Thakur's request came after MLA Ganesh Naik suggested CIDCO should undertake the development work in Navi Mumbai. He said Panvel should get maximum focus.

Industry Minister and Raigad's guardian minister, Uday Samant assured the House that CIDCO will not ignore the Panvel Municipal Corporation.

Read Also
Panvel Municipal Corporation starts preparation to prevent COVID-19
article-image

Panvel municipal corporation was established along the lnes of NMMC. While the civic body is responsible to develop public amenities, CIDCO is equally responsible too; they hold many social facility plots and sold many others where hhigh-rises have come. CIDCO and the government should look at it with equal sympathy and ensure the development of basic infrastructure., pointed out Thakur.

In his reply. Uday Samant, said, while saying that the question raised in the context of Panvel will also be considered positively. 

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai cops books 100 persons including NCP leaders for crowding outside Arthur road jail

Mumbai cops books 100 persons including NCP leaders for crowding outside Arthur road jail

Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor: NHSRCL opens financial bids for design and construction...

Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor: NHSRCL opens financial bids for design and construction...

Mumbai updates: MMRDA charts out plan to improve Virar Palghar connectivity

Mumbai updates: MMRDA charts out plan to improve Virar Palghar connectivity

Navi Mumbai: Kharghar ex-corporator demands toilet in the crematorium at Murbi

Navi Mumbai: Kharghar ex-corporator demands toilet in the crematorium at Murbi

Navi Mumbai: BJP welcomes decision of 75 percent discount on auditorium rentals for Marathi dramas

Navi Mumbai: BJP welcomes decision of 75 percent discount on auditorium rentals for Marathi dramas