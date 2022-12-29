Panvel MLA demands development of public amenities in PMC areas

Panvel MLA Prashant Thakur | Twitter

Nagpur: Panvel MLA Prashant Thakur during the ongoing winter session of assembly urged the state government to take initiative to develop public amenities in the city through CIDCO.

Thakur's request came after MLA Ganesh Naik suggested CIDCO should undertake the development work in Navi Mumbai. He said Panvel should get maximum focus.

Industry Minister and Raigad's guardian minister, Uday Samant assured the House that CIDCO will not ignore the Panvel Municipal Corporation.

Panvel municipal corporation was established along the lnes of NMMC. While the civic body is responsible to develop public amenities, CIDCO is equally responsible too; they hold many social facility plots and sold many others where hhigh-rises have come. CIDCO and the government should look at it with equal sympathy and ensure the development of basic infrastructure., pointed out Thakur.

In his reply. Uday Samant, said, while saying that the question raised in the context of Panvel will also be considered positively.