Panvel: Man loses bag containing Rs 2.5L worth jewellery, railway police and fellow passenger help get it back

Representative Photo | Pixabay

The Railway Police and a fellow passenger helped a Kamothe resident to get the bag filled with gold jewellery worth Rs 2.5 lakhs that he forgot on a Panvel-bound local train at Mansarovar railway station.

The unattended bag, which was left in the train, was noticed by a passenger, who later handed it over to the Railway Police in Panvel.

According to Panvel Railway Police, Govind Jagtap, a Kamothe resident, was coming from Kurla with a bag containing gold jewellery worth Rs 2.5 lakh. However, when he reached Mansarover station, in a hurry, he forgot the bag in the train, which he realised after reaching home.

Jagtap described the incident to his family after which his son Swapnil Jagtap immediately rushed to Mansarovar station and met Sujata Salve, a female railway police personnel present at the station. After hearing the matter, Salve and her colleagues reported the matter to the railway police of all stations, including Panvel.

The son and the female railway police officials also began their search inside the trains coming from Panvel.

Meanwhile, Jagtap's fellow passenger, who noticed the bag unattended handed over the jewellery-filled bag to the railway police at Panvel station.

The bag was checked by the police and was found to be untampered with. Later, after verification that the bag belonged to one Govind Jagtap, the jewellery was handed over to him.