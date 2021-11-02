Panvel: Man held for selling liquor at grocery shop

Panvel Taluka police arrested a 40-year-old for allegedly selling country-made liquor illegally from a grocery shop in Karanjade in Panvel. Police said that the man did not have a license to sell liquor and he had procured the country-made spurious liquor illegally.

The police also seized 65 bottles of liquor from his shop which was hidden in a sack. The arrested person was identified as Manohari Madan Mohan Roy, a resident of Nerul and native of Assam.

The Police received a tip-off that a grocery shop Yashika was involved in the illegal sale of country-made liquor in sector 1 in Karanjade, a newly developed node in Panvel.

Based on the information, the police conducted a raid at the shop on Monday. Initially, Roy refused to have the presence of liquor at his grocery shop. “We checked the shop thoroughly in the presence of witnesses and found a sack filled with 90 ml and 180 ml liquor bottles,” said a police official from Panvel Taluka police station. He added that the total worth of the seizure is around Rs 2600.

Police said that the liquor was procured illegally and it was being sold to selected buyers from the grocery shop. “We are investigating that how did he get the liquor,” said the official. Roy was arrested under section 65 (2) of the Maharashtra Liquor Prohibition Act 1949.

