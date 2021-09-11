Panvel: Man booked for kidnapping, raping orchestra bar singer

Kamothe police on Friday booked a man who allegedly kidnapped and raped a 25-year-old singer of an orchestra bar. Police said that the accused and the survivor were knowing each other.

According to the police, the incident took place when the survivor was returning from a bar in Panvel where she was working as a singer.

Police said that while the incident took place on Wednesday, the survivor approached the police on Friday evening.

Smita Jadhav, senior inspector of Kamothe police station said, “On Wednesday night, when the survivor was returning from work in a taxi, the accused accosted her at Kamothe and then forcefully took her to his car. He then took her to a lodge at APMC and then forced himself on her. He also threatened her with dire consequences if she approached the police, and then fled the spot. Prima facie it appears that the accused was trying to take revenge since the harassment case was registered against him.”

“The accused was a frequent visitor at the bar and befriended with the woman. A few months ago, they had a fight following which she registered a case of harassment against him at Panvel city police station,” said an official from APMC police station.

The survivor was scared to approach the police. However, on Friday, she mustered courage and registered an FIR against the accused at APMC police station. The case was later transferred to Kamothe police as she was kidnapped from their jurisdiction.

“The accused has been booked under sections 376, 363 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). We are now looking for him and hope to arrest him soon,” Jadhav said.

Published on: Saturday, September 11, 2021, 06:41 PM IST