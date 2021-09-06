Panvel: Major relief for residents from dual taxation after CIDCO gets instructions to transfer civic amenities to PMC

There is a big relief for residents living under the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) as they do not need to pay dual tax for civic amenities. Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde has directed the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDC) to transfer the civic amenities to the PMC in the next two months. Both residents and PMC have been on loggerheads on paying the property tax.

Once the CIDCO transfers the civic amenities to PMC, the civic body will get the right to levy tax on civic amenities like water charges, development charges and property tax among others.

The PMC came into existence in 2016 and for the first few years, the civic body did not collect property tax from the citizens. However, this year, the civic body sent notices to the citizens to pay property tax. However, the citizens had expressed their displeasure as the notice was sent with retrospective effect.

Actually, the civic general body had passed a proposal of property tax collection in January 2019 with tax slabs. However, the civic body has sent a notice to citizens asking to pay property tax since the civic body came into existence in 2016.

However, the retrospective tax collection did not go well with citizens and they have started opposing it. In addition, a few areas under the PMC pay service charges for various facilities to CIDCO. Now, they say why do they pay multiple taxes. Now, with the transfer of amenities to PMC, the issue of double taxation will be resolved.

After transferring all the civic amenities to PMC, the PMC chief clarified that the civic body would require around Rs. 216 crores annually for their maintenance. Therefore, it is necessary to levy a property tax to raise funds, he said.

However, due to the outbreak of corona at present, it is not possible for the citizens to pay this tax, so the residents demanded relief from this tax. “In order to provide relief to the people in this regard, we will make a decision after examining the legal issues on how to give relief to the citizens regarding the property tax levied with retrospective effect,” said Shinde.

The meeting was attended by Raigad Guardian Minister Aditi Tatkare, MLA Baliram Patil, Shiv Sena leader Baban Patil, Principal Secretary Urban Development Bhushan Gagrani, and Mahesh Pathak, Panvel Municipal Commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh, and residents of Panvel.

Published on: Monday, September 06, 2021, 07:36 PM IST