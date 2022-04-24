Panvel: LoP Pritam Mhatre inspects pre-monsoon work

The Leader of Opposition of Panvel Municipal Corporation Pritam Janardan Mhatre along with civic officials visited different parts of the city and inspected various ongoing development works and pre-monsoon preparedness in the city.

During the inspection of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj sports ground, he directed officials to construct a leather cricket pitch. He also suggested that a net should be placed on both sides of the fire station and opposite the ground for safety during a leather cricket match.

He also inspected the footpath and the cleanliness of the internal drain at Mandavkar Wada. He directed the civic authorities to focus on open spaces where citizens dump their garbage.

While inspecting the development work done at Jagadguru Sant Shri Tukaram Maharaj Smarak near Panvel Vegetable Market, he instructed the civic officials to understand their problems by interacting with the traders during the rainy season. As part of security and beautification at the Sant Shri Tukaram Maharaj Memorial, he asked them to expedite the work.

During the inspection visit, corporator Ganesh Kadu, Executive Engineer Sanjay Katekar, Deputy Engineer Sudhir Salunke, Health Officer Shailesh Gaikwad, Ward Officer Amar Patil, among others were present.

Published on: Sunday, April 24, 2022, 09:45 AM IST