Panvel: Large number of citizens participate in protest march against rising inflation

The Panvel-Uran unit of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) took out a protest march against the rising inflation on April 13. They started the protest march from Panvel ST Stand by offering flowers to the statue of Babasaheb Ambedkar. Later they also offered flowers to the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk.

In the presence of heavy police personnel, a large number of citizens took part in the protest march and they shouted slogans against the central government for failing to check the rising inflation.

The prices of petrol, diesel, gas and fuel have skyrocketed day by day. “MVA has openly protested against the misuse of investigative agencies to disturb the state government. But they are silent on the corruption of BJP leaders, bank scam, Vikrant scam,” said MLA Balaram Patil.

Published on: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 10:44 AM IST