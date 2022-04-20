Panvel: Kalpita Kishore Pimple appointed as Deputy Commissioner of PMC

Kalpita Kishore Pimple, the Assistant Municipal Commissioner at Thane has been appointed as the Deputy municipal commissioner of Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Monday. The municipal Commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh welcomed Pimple. On the occasion, additional commissioner Trupti Sandbhor, Prashant Rasal, and deputy municipal commissioner Vitthal Dake, and Sachin Pawar were present.

Pimple was Chief Officer of Alibag Municipal Corporation from 2010 to 2014. From 2014 to 2017, she was the Assistant Commissioner of Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation. and from 2017 to 2020, she was assistant director at the Directorate of Municipal Administration. She was assistant commissioner at Thane Municipal Commissioner before joining PMC as DMC.

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 11:54 AM IST