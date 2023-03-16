 Panvel: Jagruti Foundation felicitates 'Swachchta Doot'
Panvel: Jagruti Foundation felicitates 'Swachchta Doot'



Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Thursday, March 16, 2023, 02:54 PM IST
Panvel: Jagruti Foundation felicitates 'Swachchta Doot'

Jagruti Foundation, Panvel felicitated “Swachhata Doot” who is a 'messenger of clean habits' for their consistent effort to make the city neat and clean. Swachhata Doot is attached to the civic health department and they work 365 days a year without a break.

Nilesh Sonawane, President of Jagruti Foundation said that the women sanitation workers also known as Mukadam of the Health Department of Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) have been serving for many years. They work to keep Panvel city clean 365 days a year and we just honoured their hard work.

Sonawane expressed that they work during extreme heat, rain, cyclone, or even any epidemic.

On the occasion, senior journalist Panvel Times editor Ganesh Koli, Saamna representative Sanjay Kadam, Mahanagar representative Sameer Kosmikar, Kalpesh Kamble, Taloja divisional president of Jagruti Foundation, labor leader Sharad Kamble, Satish Chindalia and other dignitaries were present.

Mamta Tak, Bharti, who is working as Mukadam of PMC, has been serving the city for many years was also present. 

