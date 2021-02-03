Panvel: Infant dies after coming under SUV, driver arrested

In an unfortunate incident, a one-and-a-half year old infant girl died after she came under a SUV at Panvel on Tuesday afternoon. The driver of the vehicle was arrested.

Police said that the driver stopped the vehicle after hearing the screams of the child, but by then the baby baby was crushed.

The infant identified as Princy Patil stayed with her parents at a rented house at Kundewahal village in Panvel. On Tuessay, around 12 noon she was playing in the parking lot next to her house.

In the meantime, Jagdish Karvkar, 36, who stayed in the same neighbourhood, started his SUV. "Since the baby was playing near the vehicle, she came under the front wheel," said a senior police official from Panvel City police station.

“Karavkar stopped the vehicle after hearing the screams of the girl. People from the neighbourhood gathered in that area and they immediately rushed the critically injured girl to a private hospital. However, she died before they reached the hospital,” he said.

The police arrested the accused driver and booked him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Motor Vehicle (MV) Act.