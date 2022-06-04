Panvel: Ground-breaking ceremony of new PMC administrative building held

Photo: File Image

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) which came into existence in 2016 will now get its own new administrative building. The ground-breaking ceremony of the new proposed administrative building “Swarajya” was held on Friday evening at the hand of Devendra Fadnavis, leader of the opposition in the state assembly. The administrative building will be constructed in sector 16 in New Panvel.

A proposal regarding the construction of the new building was cleared by the general body in September last year. The new administrative building will be constructed in two phases at a cost of Rs 280 crores.

The civic body has received a plot from CIDCO for Rs 30 crores in sector 16 in New Panvel. Hiten Sethi, a well-known architect, has designed the new swanky building named Swarajya.

According to a senior civic official, in the first phase, the civil work of the headquarters will be completed and a contract of Rs 137 crore was also passed.

In the second phase, the estimated cost of interior work, furniture, landscaping, audio-visual system and other facilities in the auditorium will be another Rs 143 crore. “The total cost of construction of the new civic headquarter will be, in total, Rs 280 crores,” said the official.

The proposed building of PMC will have a basement plus six floors with an art gallery on the terrace having a total area of 25,415.76 sq meters.

On the occasion, the redevelopment of slums at Mahakali Nagar, Valmiki Nagar, Tapal Naka, and Lakshmi Colony under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) was also started.

In addition, the civic body has also begun working on an international standard cricket training academy at New Panvel along with the construction of Mayor's Residence Shivneri at Kharghar.

Former chief minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis and leader of the opposition dedicated the beautified Wadale Lake, the building of Primary Marathi Girls School in Jui village.