Panvel flattens curve with 88% recoveries

In the last one week, areas under the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) have shown a significant decline in positive cases of COVID-19. Consequently, this has started reflecting in the recovery rate, which has crossed 87%, with around 1,000 positive cases left.

As per PMC’s data, out of the total 10,581 positive cases reported till August 25 in its jurisdiction, 9,283 people have already been cured.

Some of the areas under the PMC like Kharghar, Panvel, Kalamboli and Kamothe have shown improvement as a lesser number of positive cases are being reported. On August 25, the civic body saw only 43 positive cases which is lowest in the last two and a half months.

At the beginning of the month, the recovery rate was around 77% and it showed improvement and crossed 87% on August 25. “There is a declining trend in the number of positive cases and also in the mortality,” said a senior civic official from PMC. At present, the number of active cases is 1,032 in PMC. However, 266 people died due to COVID 19 infection.

The Panvel area had shown a sharp rise in positive cases due to people travelling to Mumbai related to essential works. However, residents supported the civic body during the lockdown. The APMC as well as fish and the non-veg market was closed. “As we were able to close the APMC and fish market, the spread was contained,” said the official. He added that another reason for an increase in the recovery rate is due to an increase in the medical infrastructure and timely testing. “With Antigen test, we are able to trace people much faster and isolate them,” said the official.

As per the data available with the Navi Mumbai police, there were 6492 positive cases across Navi Mumbai on August 1 which has come down to 4835. In the last four days, it has been continuously falling.

The overall Navi Mumbai’s recovery rate is around 84.96% with 32,690 people recovered. However, the number of deaths have reached 933.