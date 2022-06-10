Panvel: Cyclothon held on 75th anniversary of 'Amrit Mahotsav of Independence'

Photo: File Image

A Cyclothon was organised on June 9 to mark the 75th anniversary of the “Amrit Mahotsav of Independence” by the Income Tax Department Panvel, Government of India.

More than 100 officials and employees including employees from Income Tax, Chartered Accountants and Tax Advisors of the Raigad Division also participated in the event.

Abhishek Singh, Additional Commissioner of Income Tax, Panvel Range inaugurated the program.

The program started at Income Tax Office, Panvel at 7.15 am and proceeded to Khandeshwar Station, Mansarovar Station, Ancient Ganesh Temple in Kamothe area, Aishwarya Hotel, Akshay Tower and back to Income Tax Office, Panvel.

The Cyclothon was 10 km long.