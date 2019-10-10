Panvel-CST local train catches fire at Vashi station, none hurt

Mumbai: Harbour line services were disrupted for more than 30 minutes after a pantograph atop one of the coaches of a CSMT-Panvel local train caught fire on Wednesday morning at Vashi station. Senior railway official said, the blaze was doused within 15 minutes and there were no reports of injuries or casualties.

According to railway officials, an unidentified person threw a discarded bag on the pantograph of a train, due to which it caught fire. "The pantograph of PL-49 CSMT-Panvel local flashed after a discarded bag was thrown by an unknown person on pantograph of PL-49 local at Vashi station. The train was detained for 12 minutes from 09.28am at Vashi station,” said Shivaji Sutar, CPRO, CR.

“A team along with the fire brigade were deployed to the spot immediately after the incident. The rake was withdrawn and sent to the carshed for safety reasons,” he added.

However, not many commuters were affected, as there is less traffic on Panvel route even during peak hours. “Owing to the delay, many passengers opted to avail the bus service from the nearby Vashi depot, while a few others chose to wait until the train services resumed,” said an official.

Commuters said there was panic situation for a while, but later the railway team and fire brigade officials brought the situation under control. No commuter was injured.

“I was waiting at the station to board a train, at that time I saw another train take a halt at Vashi station and suddenly there was spark and fire erupted from the pantograph and we all got scared there would be a huge disaster.

We informed the railway authorities at Vashi station. None of the commuters were injured and the fire was doused within 15 minutes,” said one of the commuters.