 Panvel Crime News: Man Allegedly Kills Brother Over Family Dispute, Arrested Within An Hour
Panvel Crime News: Man Allegedly Kills Brother Over Family Dispute, Arrested Within An Hour

Raina AssainarUpdated: Friday, September 26, 2025, 09:22 PM IST
A 32-year-old man allegedly killed his elder brother during a fight over his alleged illicit affair with a relative that had been creating family disputes. The accused, identified as Nagesh Valya Kale, was arrested within an hour of the murder after beat marshals rushed to the spot following a Dial-112 alert.

Incident Details

According to police, the incident occurred around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday near the road in front of Karanjade Sector-7 police chowki. A distress call reported that a 47-year-old man had been brutally attacked with a stone. Beat Marshal staff immediately reached the location and informed the police station.

Quick Action by Beat Marshals

Based on eyewitness accounts, Police Constables Vilas Karande and Rajendra Keni of Beat Marshal learned that the attacker was the victim’s own brother. Acting swiftly, the duo tracked down the accused at his residence and apprehended him while he was preparing to flee.

Victim and Motive

The victim has been identified as Dattu Valya Kale (45). “Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused suspected his brother of having an illicit relationship with his cousin’s wife. The brothers had met to discuss the issue when Nagesh questioned Dattu. The argument escalated, and in a fit of rage, Nagesh smashed his brother’s head with a stone,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone III) Prashant Mohite.

Bombay High Court Rejects Furlough Plea Of Seema Gavit And Renuka Shinde, Convicted Child Murderers
Investigation and Legal Action

The further investigation is being conducted by Senior Police Officer Nitin Thakare from Panvel City Police Station. Panvel City Police have registered a case under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023. The accused has been placed under arrest and will be produced before the court for custody remand.

