Panvel: COVID-19 positive woman delivers healthy baby; district officials praise doctors

A 30-year-old pregnant woman from Uran showed courage for immediate delivery despite she was positive of COVID 19 infection. A team of doctors at Up Zila Rugnalaya in Panvel got delivered a healthy baby after the woman got ready to save her expected baby. Both mother and baby are fire, said doctors at the hospital.

Poonam Suresh Bhalerao, 30, a resident of Gawli Pada in Uran was pregnant and as per her medical report, the expected date of delivery was January 22.

However, on January 4, she experienced symptoms similar to COVID 19 infection, and she was immediately rused to Up Zila Rugnalaya in Panvel. On January 5, her COVID report was found positive. Dr Basavaraj Lohare, the medical superintendent of the hospital counselled Bhalerao and her family about the immediate delivery to prevent from further deterioration of her and baby’s condition.

This was the first case since the outbreak of pandemic the hospital came across a pregnant woman with COVID 19 positive.

District administration as well as the Guardian Minister of Raigad district Aditi Tatkare praised the team of doctors and nurses for successful delivery.

Bhalerao has already two children and this was her third pregnancy. According to doctors at the hospital, her husband is a daily wage worker. During her medical examination, the doctors found that her weight and hemoglobin level was also low. “The delivery became a little complicated under these circumstances,” said a senior doctor from the hospital. However, he consulted with doctors and nursed and asked to ready for immediate delivery.

On January 8, at 2.14 pm, Bhalerao delivered a 2.4 kgs baby girl. Dr Lohare said that the mother showed a great courage when she was already down with COVID 19 infections. “This is the first case since the outbreak of pandemic, a COVID positive pregnant woman delivered a baby. Both mother and baby are fine,” added the doctor.