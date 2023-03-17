Panvel cops arrest trailer driver for stabbing tea stall owner over petty argument | Representative Image

The Panvel City police arrested a 30-year-old trailer driver for allegedly stabbing a tea stall owner over a petty issue in Katkari wadi in Panvel on Thursday. The tea stall owner is undergoing treatment at MGM Hospital in Kamothe. The incident took place at Katkari Wadi on the Palaspe to JNPT road in Panvel.

The trailer driver has been identified as Rahul Bhausaheb Ganje. According to police, the incident took place around 3 am.

Around 3 am, the accused trailer driver parked the trailer in front of Ramashish's tea stall. At this time, a security guard of a nearby office asked the trailer driver to remove the trailer from there. But Ganje did not pay heed to his request. He even refused to remove the trailer.

The trailer was parked in front of the team stall and Ramashish was sleeping at that time. The security guard asked the tea stall owner to ask the trailer driver to remove the vehicle.

Ramashish, who was sleeping outside the house, asked the trailer driver why he parked the trailer in front of his shop. The trailer driver was enraged and took out a sword from his car and stabbed him in the head and hand. Later police were called and police detained the trailer driver.