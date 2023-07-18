Panvel Congress Provides Training To Locals For Employment At Navi Mumbai Airport |

Navi Mumbai: The work of the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) project in Panvel will soon be completed and it will generate thousands of jobs. In order to make project-affected youths eligible to get jobs in the airport area, an airport service training camp for the youth was organised by Panvel Congress at the Congress Bhawan on July 15.

It was also conducted to celebrate World Youth Skills Day with the noble intention of providing various employment opportunities to the locals in the airport project. The camp received a good response from youths in and around Panvel.

The training programme was organised by Panvel Congress District in association with Bold Wing Training Institute and the brainchild of the initiative was senior Congress leader GR Patil.

Mumbai To Get 3 New Airports Soon

At present there are 131 airports in India and 225 airports will be built by 2025. Maharashtra will have three new airports soon. G R Patil expressed that due to the initiative of Congress party, youth who will be trained at this programme will be eligible for job vacancy in the airport.

After the camp, 50 workers including social activist Ramzan Shaikh publicly joined the Congress party. Along with this, the supporters of Elias Sheikh and BJP's Ganpat Mhatre from Khanda village also joined the Congress party.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)