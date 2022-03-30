Panvel: Colony Forum approach chairman of state assembly to extend deadline of property tax payment in PMC

Members of Colony Forum approached the chairman of state assembly and sought his intervention in extending the deadline for paying property tax under the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) without penalty. The Colony Forum is not leaving any stones unturned to lodge their opposition against the tax collection.

Leena Garad, chairman and coordinator of the Colony Forum held a meeting over property tax collection in PMC in the presence of MLA Balram Patil at the Legislative Council's chamber. Apart from Garad, representatives of Colony Forum Anita Bhosale, Madhu Patil, Mangesh Adhav and Balesh Bhojane were present in the meeting.

In order to provide relief to the people, on behalf of the forum, the chairman of state assembly Ramraje Nimbalkar was requested to give a decision on the extension of paying property tax before March 31. Garad said that Nimbalkar assured them that a decision would be taken soon and relief would be given to the people.

According to the Colony Forum, the property tax by the PMC administration is not fair and they oppose the dual taxation on the people for the last five years. They say that they were already paying service charges to CIDCO even though the corporation was already formed. Now, the civic body is asking to pay retrospective property tax.

The Colony Forum under the leadership of Leena Gard conducted agitations, meetings, signature campaigns and rallies for the last one and a half years. Apart from this, two meetings have been held with Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde, so that the state government can take a decision on this. A petition has also been filed in the High Court against the illegally imposed property tax system. The hearing on the petition is scheduled on April 4.

Apart from corporator Gard, three other organizations have also filed petitions in the High Court. In the last three general meetings, Leena Gard had requested the mayor to discuss the resolution during the general body meeting of the corporation but the administration did not allow the discussion. Garad alleged that the administration is working under the ruling party’s pressure.

