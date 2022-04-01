Panvel civic school students plant trees on World Climate Day

On the occasion of World Climate Day, students at Dnyanjyoti Savitribai Phule School and Hutatma Hirve Guruji Jeevan Shikshan Vidyamandir School of Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) planted trees under ‘Majhi Vasundhara’ campaign. The civic body is conducting a number of activities under the ‘Majhi Vasundhara’ campaign.

First, students were informed about the importance of trees for the environment and human life. They were also informed why planting trees is important for the weather.

A senior PMC official said, “The purpose is to create awareness among students and the same they discussed wherever they go.”

The students also took the oath of my earth. Later, the students planted trees on the school premises. The program was conducted under the guidance of civic chief Ganesh Deshmukh, Deputy Commissioner Kailas Gawde, and Assistant Commissioner Vandana Gulve. Headmasters of both the schools Sujit Mhatre, Anupama Damre, teachers and students of the school were present on this occasion.

Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 10:03 AM IST