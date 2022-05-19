Panvel civic body to set up 5 charging stations

With the rising number of electric vehicles, the demand for charging stations is growing. The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to set up five charging stations, mostly along the expressway and highway to facilitate the charging of electric vehicles.

As per Panvel RTO, around 1380 electric vehicles have been registered so far and they need charging stations.

At one charging station, two four wheelers and two-wheelers can be parked for charging. The appointed contractor will have to maintain it for nine years.

Of the 1380 EVs, 1355 vehicles are private and 25 vehicles are commercial. However, the majority of EVs are two wheelers. Even NMMC has been setting up 20 charging stations across the city. Recently the civic chief reviewed and directed officials to finalize the location. Power Grid Corporation of India has been appointed to set up a charging station under the NMMC area.

