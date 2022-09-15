Panvel civic body conducts a survey on number of street vendors in city under National Urban Livelihood Mission

Panvel Municipal Corporation |

Navi Mumbai: As part of Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana of the National Urban Livelihood Mission, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) is conducting a survey of hawkers for the effective implementation of the scheme.

The Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Urban Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NULM) wants to address issues that cause concerns to street vendors in urban areas by facilitating access to suitable spaces for vending, institutional credit, improved skills and social security linkages.

During the survey, all the stationary, mobile and temporary vendors under the area of PMC were registered by collecting their biometric data. The civic body has also requested hawkers to submit their documents in the next seven days.

A senior civic official informed that around 7710 hawkers have already been registered with the municipal body.

"After the completion of the survey, the final eligible list of hawkers who have submitted the relevant documents will be drawn up. They will be given an identity card and certificate of being a hawker. Only hawkers who have identity cards and certificates will be allowed to do business as authorized hawkers," an official said.